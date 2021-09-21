FHP: Two men carjack people rendering aid following crash on I-75

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in identifying two men.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in identifying two men who they say carjacked people who attempted to help the pair following a crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a hit and run crash on Interstate 75 in Hernando County. They say the driver lost control and collided with a barrier.

FHP says before troopers arrived, a pair of helpful people driving by stopped to help the people in the car that crashed. Their well-intended gesture was met with a shotgun, according to FHP.

Two men who were in the crashed car would hold the two trying to help by gunpoint and force them to drive to 138th Ave. and 19th Str. in Tampa, FHP says. After dropping the men off, the two who were carjacked would report the incident to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.