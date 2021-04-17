x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

FHP: Child dies after being hit by pickup truck at Skyway Fishing Pier

Few details have been released about the crash.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A child died when they were hit by a pickup truck Saturday at the Skyway Fishing Pier, FHP troopers say. 

WWSB reports emergency units are on the scene of a major accident on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge near the South Fishing Pier. 

FHP said the three-year-old child was hit by a car near the Pier and died, according to WWSB.

The agency says more details will be released soon. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter