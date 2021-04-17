FHP: Child dies after being hit by pickup truck at Skyway Fishing Pier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A child died when they were hit by a pickup truck Saturday at the Skyway Fishing Pier, FHP troopers say.
WWSB reports emergency units are on the scene of a major accident on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge near the South Fishing Pier.
FHP said the three-year-old child was hit by a car near the Pier and died, according to WWSB.
The agency says more details will be released soon.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
