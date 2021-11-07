FHP: 4 drivers arrested for street racing on Gandy Bridge

The four drivers hit top speeds of 114 mph, troopers report.

TAMPA, Fla — Four drivers were arrested early Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they saw a large group of cars street racing on Gandy Boulevard.

Around 3:07 a.m., troopers say they watched a group of cars headed east on the Gandy Bridge toward Hillsborough County at a speed of about 10 to 15 mph. The speed limit in the area was 55 mph, FHP says.

At the same time, each of the cars began to accelerate, creating a loud exhaust noise. The four cars appeared to be competing in a "drag race," according to authorities, all staying within a tight group.

"The acceleration was accompanied by a loud engine and exhaust noise consistent with a rapid increase in speed as the vehicles were driven east," according to the report.

Still on the Gandy Bridge, the four cars slowed down then regained speed, once more, competing in a race, troopers say. As the cars stayed within feet of each other, troopers were able to clock the groups' speed at 114 mph in the 55 mph speed limit area.

Troopers Moore and Turner then made a traffic stop on the Hillsborough County side of the Gandy Bridge and arrested each of the drivers.

The four drivers ranged in ages from 19 to 21 and were charged with racing on the highway.

Kevin Galindo Lopez, 20; Freddy Ruiz Ruiz, 19; Darwin Cruz Mendez, 21; and Lester Mendez Pineda; 19; were taken to the Pinellas County Jail where all have since been released.