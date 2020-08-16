FHP searching for driver in deadly overnight hit-and-run

The debris, according to troopers, indicates the driver was in a 2015-2019 model Nissan Sentra.

EAST LAKE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 42-year-old man from Las Vegas.

The crash took place on County Road 611 and Woodlands Boulevard in East Lake shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the man was on his motorized scooter traveling northbound on CR-611 another car collided into him. The man died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the car fled the scene but left the front grill and portions of a headlight. The debris, according to troopers, indicates the driver was in a 2015-2019 model Nissan Sentra, color unknown.