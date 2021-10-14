FHP: Tampa man arrested for grabbing driver's steering wheel, crashing car during argument

Both the man and driver were taken to a local hospital where witnesses told troopers they overheard him intimidating the driver not to report the incident.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man is currently behind bars after grabbing a driver's steering wheel and crashing a car in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol says.

According to a news release, the incident happened Sept. 4 on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. Troopers say, Nathaniel Klippel, 20, was a passenger in the car while he and a woman, the driver, were arguing.

Klippel reached over and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the woman to lose control and crash, FHP says.

Both Klippel and the woman were taken to a local hospital where witnesses told troopers they overheard Klippel intimidating the woman not to report the incident.

A week later, troopers say the woman was able to get away from Klippel in order to contact FHP and report the crash.

Klippel was taken into custody on Thursday after FHP says law enforcement surrounded his home and encouraged him to surrender.