FHP: Texas man behind bars following deadly wrong-way crash in Highlands County

The crash remains under investigation.

SEBRING, Fla. — A Texas man has been arrested following a deadly wrong way crash in Sebring, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say at around 11 p.m. Friday, 28-year-old Edgar Ruiz Colchado was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north while on the southbound lanes of Panther Parkway in Sebring. That's when authorities say another car, a GMC Envoy, collided with Colchado.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while Colchado suffered minor injuries, authorities add.

According to FHP, Colchado was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and booked into the Highlands County Jail.