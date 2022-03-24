FHP trooper who protected Skyway 10K runners honored with key to St. Pete

Trooper Toni Schuck has been lauded as a hometown hero since she put her cruiser in front of an accused drunk driver to stop her from hurting runners.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Honors for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck continue to come in following her heroic actions stopping an accused drunk driver during the Skyway 10K race.

On Thursday, the St. Petersburg City Council says it plans to award Schuck with a key to the city.

The presentation is set to happen at Thursday's city council meeting.

The honor comes a few days after Manatee County leaders declared March 22 as "Trooper Toni Schuck Day."

At around 8:45 a.m. on March 6, Kristen Watts, a 52-year-old from Sarasota, drove through the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Seeing the approaching car, FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins radioed two troopers and others to have them intercept the driver and protect thousands of runners participating in the Skyway 10K on the bridge.

In the dashcam video, you see Schuck's patrol car drive in the middle of two lanes just before Watts' car smashes into the trooper, almost head-on. The sound of sirens and rustling debris can be heard shortly after.

Watts is charged with two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, two counts of reckless driving with damage to property or a person and DUI causing serious bodily injury. FHP reports later revealed that she had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal drinking limit.