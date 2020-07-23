FHSAA postpones fall sports until Aug. 24

The Florida High School Athletic Association will hold an in-person follow-up meeting no later than Aug. 17.

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted to postpone the start of fall sports until Aug. 24 during an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The vote was 11-4.

With the delay, schools will not conduct practice or hold tryouts until the 24th. However, teams can still do conditioning.

FHSAA originally decided not the push the fall sports season and instead leave start dates up to individual school districts.

Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Pasco and Hernando had already pushed back the start of their fall season.

Thursday's meeting focused on the Sports Advisory Committee's COVID-19 recommendations and participation guidelines.

Parents had until 1 p.m. Thursday to email FHSAA with their concerns.

FHSAA will hold another meeting, this time in-person, to discuss further. A date has not been set, but will be no later than Aug. 17.

All of this comes amid concerns of growing COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida. On Thursday, the state reported another 10,248 new positive cases for July 22, pushing the state's overall total to more than 389,800 since the pandemic began.

However, the state's 14-day moving average does appear to be showing signs of plateauing after weeks of trending upward.

For more on where the state stands on the coronavirus, click here.

What other people are reading right now: