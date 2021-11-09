Final vote expected for controversial Tarpon Springs apartment project along Anclote River

The project would construct five buildings, totaling 404 residential units.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — On Tuesday, commissioners with the city of Tarpon Springs are scheduled to vote on either approving or denying a Texas-based development group's plans to build apartments along the Anclote River.

Morgan Development Group is proposing the Anclote Harbor project, which includes building multifamily residential apartments along the river, according to development plans provided to the city. Those plans show the project would construct five buildings, totaling 404 residential units. On top of that, there would be garage parking and recreational amenities.

The site is currently vacant and consists of about 42 acres of uplands and approximately 30 acres of wetlands, according to city documents.

This nearly 73-acre site is an area where many people are opposing this project. People with the group Friends of the Anclote River have said the project would be bad for the environment.

"We need to be advocates for the gopher tortoises, eagles, shorebirds, manatees, and the abundance of other creatures (sky, land, and river); and the more than 1,000 mature trees (that Morgan Group plans to destroy); and the acreage that is filled with pristine, perfect native plant species," a post on the Friends of the Anclote River Facebook event page said.

Those people opposing the project also said there are flooding and traffic crash concerns along U.S. Highway 19 North. More specifically, the apartments would be on the land approximately one mile North of Tarpon Avenue and on the south side of the Anclote River.

The Morgan Development Group has submitted the applications needed for consideration. Those attending the meeting expect it to last a long time, stating previous meetings have gone until 4:30 a.m.

"Concerned Citizens and the community will be back on November 9 to make their voices heard, no matter how long the hearing lasts," a post from the Friends of the Anclote River Facebook page said.

On the city's website, city officials state the board of commissioners will hear a second reading in relation to the applications. Those with Friends of the Anclote River state there will be a final vote Tuesday night.