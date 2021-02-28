x
Fire at downtown Tampa hotel causes guests to evacuate building

Firefighters say the fire was quickly contained and no one was hurt.
Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue

A small fire at Aloft Hotel Midtown in downtown Tampa caused guests to evacuate Saturday evening, Tampa Fire Rescue says. 

Firefighters say they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the hotel. When they arrived, guests were already being evacuated. 

Fire crews say they found heavy smoke coming from the second-floor laundry room and fire coming from one of the driers inside the room. Firefighters say the sprinklers kept the fire contained to the room and they were able to get the fire out just before 9 p.m.

No one was hurt, according to fire crews.

Hotel guests will eventually be allowed to go back inside the hotel when it's safe to return, firefighters say.

