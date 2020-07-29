WATCH LIVE: Fire crews battling train derailment, massive fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge

PHOENIX — Fire crews were battling a massive fire early Wednesday after a train collapsed on Tempe Town Lake bridge.
Heavy smoke was seen over Tempe Town Lake by Sky 12.
It was not immediately known whether the derailment or the fire started first.
It was not immediately known what caused either the derailment or the fire.
About eight to 10 train cars were involved, according to Union Pacific.
The cars consisted of a max of freight and tank cars. It was not immediately known what was in the tank cars, but some of the freight was lumber.
Union Pacific officials said they did not know when the last bridge inspection was.
The bridge partially collapsed as fire crews continued to battle the flames.
The train is hauling wood, as seen by Sky 12. That wood then caught on fire. Lumber also fell from the bridge and is burning on the road below.
Officials have not said what was being hauled in the train.
It was not immediately known whether any people were injured and what the extent of their injuries were.
Tempe Center for the Arts was evacuated. There were a few people inside but they were sent home.
Loop 101 ramps to the Loop 202 westbound were closed because of the fire.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Train fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge
WATCH SKY 12 LIVE HERE:
This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.