WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Fire Department is teaming up with the Sun 'N Fun Expo to help with recovery efforts in the Bahamas.
After the catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas have been left devastated.
The fire department says it will work with the International Association of Firefighters to provide humanitarian aid and essentials to the islands.
The fire department is also teaming up with the Aerospace Center for Excellence to collect essential supplies for residents of the Bahamas. Interested donors can drop off items to the Winter Haven Fire Department at 301 Ave G SW.
After the items are packed, Penske Trucking will bring the items to the Sun 'N Fun Expo campus. Sun 'N Fun will work with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation to properly disperse the essentials.
The fire department says it will not take monetary donations.
The Winter Haven Fire Department is asking for the following items between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday:
- General Supplies
- Hygiene Products
- Tents
- Toothbrushes
- Cots - adult size
- Toothpaste
- Water bladders
- Soap
- Water Containers
- Deodorant
- Portable Generators (15kw-25kw)
- Sanitary Napkins
- Chainsaws
- Plastic Tarps
- Food
- Can Openers
- Water
- Debris Removal Tools (shovels, rakes, axes)
- non-perishables
- Portable Single and Double Burner Stove
- Canned Goods
- Portable Outdoor Lamps/Lights
- Baby Food
- Water Purification Kits
- Baby Formula
- Flashlights
- Blankets
- Insect Repellent
- Portable Radios
- Batteries
- Personal port-o-potty
- Cleaning Products (bleach, brooms, mops, garbage bags)
- Medical Supplies
- Baby Supplies
- Sterile Bandages
- Diapers
- Gauze
- Wipes
- Band-aids
- Bottles
- Tape
- Diaper Cream
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Alcohol Pads
- Medical Gloves
- N95 Masks
RELATED: How you can help Hurricane Dorian survivors by fostering a homeless pet from the Bahamas
RELATED: How to help those in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian
RELATED: Former Miami Dolphin to send travel trailers to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Dorian
What other people are reading right now:
- Video: Restaurant uses hose to spray 10News reporter with water during health inspection questions
- Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 could be a rainmaker for parts of Florida this weekend
- Florida Man Radio debuts in Orlando
- Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week
- Police: 5 people hurt, one person arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
- 'It looked like an apocalypse': Couple survives Dorian in Bahamas
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter