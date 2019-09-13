WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Fire Department is teaming up with the Sun 'N Fun Expo to help with recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

After the catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas have been left devastated.

The fire department says it will work with the International Association of Firefighters to provide humanitarian aid and essentials to the islands.

The fire department is also teaming up with the Aerospace Center for Excellence to collect essential supplies for residents of the Bahamas. Interested donors can drop off items to the Winter Haven Fire Department at 301 Ave G SW.

After the items are packed, Penske Trucking will bring the items to the Sun 'N Fun Expo campus. Sun 'N Fun will work with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation to properly disperse the essentials.

The fire department says it will not take monetary donations.

The Winter Haven Fire Department is asking for the following items between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

General Supplies

Hygiene Products

Tents

Toothbrushes

Cots - adult size

Toothpaste

Water bladders

Soap

Water Containers

Deodorant

Portable Generators (15kw-25kw)

Sanitary Napkins

Chainsaws

Plastic Tarps

Food

Can Openers

Water

Debris Removal Tools (shovels, rakes, axes)

non-perishables

Portable Single and Double Burner Stove

Canned Goods

Portable Outdoor Lamps/Lights

Baby Food

Water Purification Kits

Baby Formula

Flashlights

Blankets

Insect Repellent

Portable Radios

Batteries

Personal port-o-potty

Cleaning Products (bleach, brooms, mops, garbage bags)

Medical Supplies

Baby Supplies

Sterile Bandages

Diapers

Gauze

Wipes

Band-aids

Bottles

Tape

Diaper Cream

Hydrogen Peroxide

Alcohol Pads

Medical Gloves

N95 Masks

