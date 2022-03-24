The smoke plume could be seen from across the city. The fire burned parts of the suite and third level seating area.

DENVER — A fire caused damage at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, the Denver Fire Department (DFD) said.

The smoke plume could be seen from across the city. The fire burned parts of the suite and third level seating area.

DFD said they got the call as well as an activation of the fire alarm at 2:15 p.m. The fire was near the East Club Lounge.

DFD said that the sprinkler system was working but wasn't enough to combat the size of the blaze.

"This type of plastic that the seats are composed of, burns with – not only significant ferocity – very, very large flames, but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke due to the synthetics and petroleum products that are used," Fire Capt. Greg Pixley said. "That meant that that fire was going to need a great deal of help from our firefighters."

This wasn't the first time DFD has had to deal with this type of fire.

Pixley said, "Historically, we had a very similar fire when we tore down the old Mile High Stadium where the plastic seats caught on fire. So our firefighters have an experience with this type of fire fight."

Pixley estimated that the fire was at least 1,000 square feet.

Empower Field at Mile High tweeted about the fire.

"A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by [DFD]. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained."

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DFD said 75 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze.

