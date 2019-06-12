DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the scene at a commercial building fire after they say a car drove through the front of the building, causing the fire to erupt.
The car crashed into the building located on Magnolia Avenue in Dade City.
Powerlines are arcing in the area following the crash and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.
RELATED: Friday headlines: Police chase with hijacked UPS truck ends with deadly shootout
RELATED: You’ll soon be able to go snow tubing in Florida
What other people are reading right now:
- US Navy: Shooter confirmed dead, 2 other people killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola
- Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
- Boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing
- Sheriff's office looks for 'person of interest' in horse slaughter case
- Florida veteran finds therapy through photography
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter