DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue is on the scene at a commercial building fire after they say a car drove through the front of the building, causing the fire to erupt.

The car crashed into the building located on Magnolia Avenue in Dade City.

Powerlines are arcing in the area following the crash and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

