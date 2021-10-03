Fire Prevention Week kicks off to honor firefighters, first responders

Sunday, the U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff at all Federal office buildings in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, the United States is honoring the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans in Fire Prevention Week.

During this week of awareness, it's important for Americans to learn fire prevention and safety and commit to taking the necessary steps to prevent fires.

This year, more than 44,000 wildfires have burned nearly 5.3 million acres of land, the White House Administration said. President Joe Biden says climate change is a driving factor for the fires across the west coast. To fight back, the Biden Administration is proposing to invest billions of dollars to strengthen the nation's preparedness, resilience and response to wildfires, to not just save lives, but to save industries and create new jobs.

"To better support the wildland firefighters who serve our nation so courageously, my administration is committed to making sure that we have enough firefighters on call who are trained, equipped, and ready to respond," Biden said in the Fire Prevention Week Proclamation. "That is why I took action this summer to ensure that all of our Federal firefighters will earn a minimum of $15 an hour."

During Fire Prevention Week the president is asking the people of the United States to learn fire safety, take appropriate actions when encountering fires, and honor firefighters, volunteers and first responders.

It's also important to check your smoke alarms and make sure to replace batteries. Smoke alarms should be tested monthly and replaced every 10 years.