Crews battling fire at Tampa furniture store

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters Wednesday night are battling a large fire at a furniture store in Tampa.

Crews responded to R & C Furniture located at 5012 North Coolidge Avenue to find the building up in flames, Tampa Fire and Rescue reports.

Located in the Drew Park neighborhood, the store is not far from Tampa International Airport.

At this time, there are no injuries reported. Tampa Fire and Rescue says Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is also assisting with the fire.