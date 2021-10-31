Firefighters battling massive house fire in Pinellas Park

The fire call came in just before 8:45 p.m.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm house fire that has been ablaze for several hours, according to officials.

Firefighters arrived at the house on 82nd Avenue North near 64th Street where smoke and flames could be seen coming through the roof, fire officials say. The house is largely made of wood, Pinellas Park Fire Operations Chief Rob Angell made note of.

The initial call went out to firefighters around 7:30 p.m. Just over three hours later, fire crews were able to gain control of the fire.

The person who lives in the home was able to get out safely, Angell said.

Multiple fire crews are assisting with the fire including St. Petersburg, Largo and Seminole. Crews expect to continue working and investigating the house fire all night to find out what caused the blaze.