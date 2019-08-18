PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Firefighters in Palm Harbor did whatever it took to rescue a man in need.

Even if that meant breaking down the door to the home.

On Thursday, a home health nurse was heading to a house to help an elderly woman when she saw the woman’s husband laying on the floor through a window.

The nurse tried to get inside but all the doors were locked, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

When crews got to the home to help, they had to break the door jamb to get inside and help the man, firefighters said.

Crews said while the man was taken to the hospital, firefighters stayed behind to rebuild the busted doorjamb with tools they found in the garage.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue used this as a good time to let people know about residential “Knox Boxes.” Those are boxes that hold keys to people’s homes that only first responders can use to get into people’s homes in case of emergencies.

