Firefighters work to put out large brush fire in South Tampa

The fire is not threatening to spread to surrounding homes, Tampa Fire Rescue says.

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to contain and put out a large brush pile fire in the West Shore area of South Tampa, Tampa Fire Rescue says.

The fire is near Millbrook Avenue and West Fair Oaks Avenue, fire officials say. The fire's location is at a development site that isn't publicly accessible at this time, fire rescue says.

Firefighters say the wind is blowing the fire toward the water. And, the fire doesn't appear to be threatening to spread to homes surrounding the area.

Firefighters say they are still working to put out the fire as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

On scene of a large brush pile fire at Millbrook and W Fair Oaks in the West Shore area of South Tampa. pic.twitter.com/FsPlOuDu8r — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) April 24, 2021