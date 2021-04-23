Firefighters work to put out large brush fire in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to contain and put out a large brush pile fire in the West Shore area of South Tampa, Tampa Fire Rescue says.
The fire is near Millbrook Avenue and West Fair Oaks Avenue, fire officials say. The fire's location is at a development site that isn't publicly accessible at this time, fire rescue says.
Firefighters say the wind is blowing the fire toward the water. And, the fire doesn't appear to be threatening to spread to homes surrounding the area.
Firefighters say they are still working to put out the fire as soon as possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
