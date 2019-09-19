CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters in Florida made one 5-year-old's birthday extra special.
When Clearwater firefighters heard that Santiago Hernandez loves firefighters, they headed to his apartment for a birthday surprise.
Firefighters from Station 48 gave Hernandez special birthday gifts related to firefighting. They showed him their fire engine and he even got to sit in the driver's seat.
Crews said it was a birthday he will never forget.
