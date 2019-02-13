POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Newly-released dispatch and 911 audio is shedding more light on the death of a 76-year-old Polk County woman who perished on Nov. 23 while waiting for first responders to rescue her from a house fire.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a Polk County Fire Rescue captain was suspended for using SnapChat to send images of the fatal fire while at the scene.

Relatives of the victim, Loretta Pickard, say firefighters did not do enough to save her life.

On the 911 call, you can hear her frightened, weeping and coughing as smoke and flames build up inside her log home on Rockridge Road, north of Lakeland.

In what relatives believe may have been critical moments, firefighters can be heard wondering if anyone is inside the structure, as an emergency dispatcher reminds them that there is a woman inside.

The dispatch audio reveals firefighters were told Pickard was trapped from the very beginning, but responding firefighters eventually decided it was too dangerous to attempt entry to save her.

