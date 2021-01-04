Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg single-day tickets go on sale today

The Grand Prix is on track to take place on April 23-25 this year.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're thinking about checking out the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, now is your chance to snag a single-day ticket.

A limited number of single-day tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on April 1.

Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday.

Plus, there are still multi-day weekend tickets available online.

Anyone who bought or deferred tickets from the 2020 Grand Prix will hear from event leaders about their next steps.

Originally scheduled for March 5-7 this year, the Grand Prix has been pushed back to April 23-25, so there was a greater possibility to have fans in attendance.

St. Petersburg city leaders made the decision earlier this month to allow 20,000 spectators at the event per day.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg usually kicks off the INDYCAR season. Last year, because it was postponed due to COVID-19, it was the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be found here. Masks or face coverings will be required at all times, even outside at the event. Additional event information and customer FAQs can be found here.