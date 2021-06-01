Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg rescheduled

It was originally scheduled for March 5-7.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has a new date.

Originally scheduled for March 5-7 this year, the Grand Prix has been pushed back to April 23-25, so there's a greater possibility of allowing more fans to attend, according to INDYCAR and St. Petersburg city leaders.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg usually kicks off the INDYCAR season. Last year, because it was postponed due to COVID-19, it was the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“It’s not surprising that an event of this magnitude, scheduled for the first week of March, is still subject to the implications of the pandemic,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “We’re delighted we were able to work with Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration and Green Savoree Racing Promotions to find a more suitable date, which helps consolidate the beginning of our schedule and allows us to stay on NBC network television.”

The rescheduled event will be subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates related to COVID-19. Organizers say the health and safety of everyone attending is their top priority.

Anyone who bought tickets and people who deferred tickets from the 2020 Grand Prix will hear from event leaders about their next steps.

Additional event information and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com in the coming days.

"I want to thank our friends at INDYCAR and our partners at Green Savoree for putting the health and safety of fans first. Each of these races takes an incredible amount of work from hundreds of dedicated professionals, and I know the decision to move the date of the race is not made lightly,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I appreciate the drivers, teams, staff, and most of all the fans for their patience and understanding. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the next Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: