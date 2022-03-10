Firestone Grand Prix will stay in St. Pete through at least 2026

It's been a marquee event for 17 years.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is here to stay.

City Council unanimously approved a two-year extension of the spring racing tradition, keeping it around through at least 2026.

For 17 years, it's been the marquee event of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar – bringing people from around the world to St. Pete.

“I am thrilled that the Grand Prix will be in the Sunshine City through 2026. I want to thank City Council for recognizing the importance of this race in St. Pete,” St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said, according to a news release. “I also want to thank Kim (Green) and Kevin (Savoree), and everyone at the Grand Prix for not only organizing and promoting one of our city’s best events year after year, but for their dedication to our community.”

In 2022, it will return to its normal calendar position in the second week of March. The dates for the upcoming years are as follows:

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

March 6-9, 2025

March 12-15, 2026

“There is no better backdrop than downtown St. Petersburg and its picturesque waterfront for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to showcase the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” wrote Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, in a statement. “The success and continued growth of the event has only been possible with the overwhelming support and collaboration with the City of St. Petersburg’s Councillors, Mayor Kriseman and his fantastic team.”

The related Grand Prix run and walk will return in 2022 after being paused during the pandemic.