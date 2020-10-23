First Night St. Petersburg will celebrate New Year's Eve virtually this year

This will be the first time it will not be in-person in the 28 years it's been around.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What's been a family-friendly way to usher in the New Year in the Tampa Bay area is moving online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

First Night St. Pete will be a three-hour virtual event instead of in-person across the city's downtown area this year.

This will be the first time in the New Year's Eve party's 28-year history that it will not be in-person, according to the event's website.

Ticket packages will have the highlights of an in-person event for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. Those include getting the traditional First Night button, which would typically get people into concerts and other First Night events.

Button packages will go on sale online Nov. 1 and can cost $25, $25 or $100.

What other people are reading right now: