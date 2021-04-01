Inaugural Pier Run in St. Pete set for July

The 4-mile course will not only showcase the St. Pete Pier, but also the city's beautiful waterfront.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get ready to lace up your favorite racing shoes because a date is set for the first-ever St. Pete Pier Run.

The inaugural Pier Run is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, according to St. Pete Run Fest.

The 4-mile course will not only showcase the St. Pete Pier, but also the city's beautiful waterfront. A map of the course can be found here.

Each racer will get a shirt and run bib with a B-tag timing chip when they pick up their packet. Everyone who finishes the race will get a St Pete Pier-inspired finisher medal. Plus, there will be live entertainment at the finish line.

Anyone looking for more information can find it online.

Interested racers can register here. The cost is $50.

If you live in the Tampa Bay area and have gotten a chance to check out the new St. Pete Pier, you know how great it is.

The pier was voted No. 2 on USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice list for the greatest new attractions of 2020.

The pier opened last July after more than a half-decade of work.