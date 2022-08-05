Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day

The Purple Heart award is the oldest military honor that is still presented to American service members.

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day.

While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.

