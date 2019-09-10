TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a homeowner with flood insurance, the city of Tampa could be giving you a break.

A 5-percent decrease was just announced this week, changing the discount rate from 20 to 25 percent.

"You get a larger discount because of all the improvements that we've been constructing around Tampa," an administrator with Public Works and Utility Services said.

Brad Baird is hoping more people will take advantage of the decrease and protect themselves.

"It makes flood insurance more affordable and that's a win for the city and a win for the city of Tampa citizens, and so we're hopeful that people will take advantage of that," Baird said.

There are more than 26,000 people paying for flood insurance in Tampa. Some of those policyholders might get a discount if they renew their policy after Oct. 1.

"It makes me feel elated, but I wonder how much it's going to last because if we are going to be experiencing rising waters, I can't blame insurers for trying to cover their risk factor," resident Mary Quinlan said.

She's lived across from Bayshore Boulevard for 37 years. A discount would help her tremendously.

"Bayshore floods and then it backs up. We just have a river that comes up to this level of my house. I've thought about moving because of it," Quinlan said.

