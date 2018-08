TAMPA, Fla. - Multiple intersections were flooded Thursday night after severe thunderstorms moved through Tampa Bay, city officials said.

Some of the intersections affected:

Bayshore at Hyde Park Place

Kennedy at Henderson

Dale Mabry at Swann

Azeele and Armenia

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP