A Florence Police officer was struck by lightning while putting out barricades

The barricades were being placed at the intersection of Chisholm Rd. and Gresham Rd. Other Florence Police Officers provided immediate first aid and transported him to NAMC where he is being monitored. He is conscious and responsive at this time.

Florence police Deputy Chief Mike Holt said that the officer is being kept overnight for observation but is in good spirits seems to be doing well for a person who was just struck by lightning.

Holt also says that the afternoon flooding has receded, but could become an issue again if more rain comes.

From Florence Police via Twitter:

