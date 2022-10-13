Judge denies preliminary injunction on Florida transgender care rule

The trial will still continue. Since August, state health officials banned transgender care under Medicaid.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A judge in federal court denied a motion to issue a preliminary injunction over Florida's Medicaid rule limiting transgender care.

The move would have blocked the rule as part of a lawsuit filed in September. The trial will still continue with an unconfirmed date.

The rule took effect in August under the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). Since then, a lawsuit was filed to challenge state health officials' exclusion of gender-affirming care.

The state agency previously released a report stating that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery have not been proven safe or effective in treating gender dysphoria.

“We are disappointed that the court has allowed this dangerous rule to remain in effect, but this is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long process to invalidate Florida’s unlawful and discriminatory rule," Omar Gonzalez-Pagan stated in part.

Gonzalez-Pagan is a senior counsel and healthcare strategist at Lambda Legal, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Beth Vanmiddlesworth of Pinellas Park, who is not part of the lawsuit, said gender-affirming care changed the lives of her two transgender children for the better.

"It made such a difference in their state of mind and their well-being," she said. "Being able to actually say, 'Yes, this is who I am and I'm proud of it.'"

Vanmiddlesworth said while her family doesn't use Medicaid, she said the rule will further harm the mental health of transgender communities, especially for those seeking care that cannot be reimbursed.

Her son Samuel, who identifies as transmasculine and non-binary, said he hopes communities struggling with the rule understand support is out there.

"There are people who care about you and people who will be there for you," Samuel Vanmiddlesworth said.