11-year-old boy struck by lightning makes huge recovery

Doctors said the strike went through Levi Stock's tailbone and out his foot.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Levi Stock is continuing to get better every single day after being struck by lightning.

“Right now I’m feeling really good," Levi said.

After a day out on the water, his family was heading back to land. They were about 100 feet from the Williams Park boat ramp when the lightning bolt touched down.

“All of a sudden it was like an explosion in my face," Levi's mom, Kristen Stock, said.

Levi was knocked into the water by the strike. His dad and nearby boaters helped get him ashore. As they waited for emergency officials, his dad performed CPR.

“It's just amazing to look back at what it could have been," Kristen said.

Levi doesn't remember anything that happened. He only remembers going out on the boat earlier that day.

“Jumping into the water that’s all I really remember," Levi said.

When he woke up in the hospital his parents were able to walk him through what happened.

“I was just like there’s no way because getting struck by lightning is 1 in a million chances," Levi exclaimed.

Each day in the hospital, Levi has gotten better and better. He's even returned back home recovering for a few days.

“I look back and I truly believe it's just God working in him and all the prayers going up," his mom said.

Levi said he is so thankful for everyone who has prayed for him during this difficult time. He is also thankful his dad was by his side and helped save his life.