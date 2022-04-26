Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis to make announcement in Tampa

He will be joined by Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President Barry Gilway.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will be in Tampa Thursday to make an announcement.

What exactly Patronis will be announcing has not yet been released. He is set to speak at 10 a.m. at the Tampa Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS) Office.

However, property insurance is the subject of the upcoming special legislative session upcoming in just a few weeks.

On April 26, on the heels of another special session, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a memorandum calling Florida lawmakers back to Tallahassee.

The special session will begin at 9 a.m. on May 23 and is expected to last no longer than May 27.

The session will focus on legislation related to "property insurance, reinsurance, changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance, the Office of Insurance Regulation, civil remedies, and appropriations," according to the memorandum.

For months, lawmakers have raised concerns over the state's rising property insurance rates, calling it a crisis. State Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-Pinellas Park, even said the market in Florida is on the verge of collapse.

Brandes earlier made the request for a special session, especially for it to happen before hurricane season arrives. He says lawmakers will likely tackle three key issues during the session: