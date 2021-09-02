Are you a match? Florida child battling leukemia needs blood stem cell donor

TAMPA, Fla — An 8-year-old Punta Gorda child is having a tough battle with leukemia, and now the public is being asked to help with what could be a life-saving blood donation.
Kobe, an avid baseball fan and little leaguer, is currently being treated at All Children's hospital in St. Petersburg. In August, he was diagnosed with t-cell lymphoblastic leukemia.
Doctors say the only cure for Kobe's illness would be a blood stem cell transplant. But, finding a donor has been difficult. According to the National Marrow Donor Program, out of the 22 million potential donors on the registry, none were a match for Kobe.
"This is partially because ancestry matters in finding a match – and African American patients are least likely among ethnic groups to find a matching donor," The National Marrow Donor Program explained in an email. "1 in 4 Black patients find a match compared to 3 in 4 white patients."
In order to continue giving Kobe a fighting chance, the program has announced a drive-thru cheek swabbing event Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb.13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free event will take place at the WestShore Plaza in Tampa. People interested in seeing if they are a match for Kobe have to be 18 to 44 years old.
If you can't make the event, you can join the online registry by texting KOBE to 61474 and receive a cheek swab kit in the mail.
