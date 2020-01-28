TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla — One case was all it took.
Florida College is not taking chances with the measles, after the health department confirmed one person on campus came down with the highly contagious virus.
The school in Temple Terrace announced on its website students who can’t prove they’ve been vaccinated are being isolated in their dorms, and two upcoming events are being canceled.
Parent Weekend was scheduled for Jan. 30 – Feb. 1. That’s not happening anymore.
Florida College Lectures was supposed to take place between Feb. 1 – 4. They’re being pushed to next year.
The Tampa Bay Times reports meals are being brought to the isolated students four times a day, and a nurse is checking on them once a day. The college is making accommodations for the classes they’re missing, according to the Times.
The Florida Health Department says measles symptoms include:
- High fever
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red, watery eyes
- Face and neck rash that can spread
But those symptoms are just how it starts. Measles can lead to several serious health complications.
Some of them can prove deadly.
- Ear infections
- Diarrhea
- Pneumonia
- Encephalitis
Doctors say the best way to avoid measles is to get vaccinated. It’s included in the MMR vaccine, which combats measles, mumps and rubella.
