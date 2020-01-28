TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla — One case was all it took.

Florida College is not taking chances with the measles, after the health department confirmed one person on campus came down with the highly contagious virus.

The school in Temple Terrace announced on its website students who can’t prove they’ve been vaccinated are being isolated in their dorms, and two upcoming events are being canceled.

Parent Weekend was scheduled for Jan. 30 – Feb. 1. That’s not happening anymore.

Florida College Lectures was supposed to take place between Feb. 1 – 4. They’re being pushed to next year.

The Tampa Bay Times reports meals are being brought to the isolated students four times a day, and a nurse is checking on them once a day. The college is making accommodations for the classes they’re missing, according to the Times.

The Florida Health Department says measles symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Face and neck rash that can spread

But those symptoms are just how it starts. Measles can lead to several serious health complications.

Some of them can prove deadly.

Ear infections

Diarrhea

Pneumonia

Encephalitis

Doctors say the best way to avoid measles is to get vaccinated. It’s included in the MMR vaccine, which combats measles, mumps and rubella.

FILE - This May 15, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Vashon Island, Wash. On Thursday, May 30, 2019, U.S. health officials reported this year’s U.S. measles epidemic surpassed a 25-year-old record, and experts say it’s not clear when the wave of illnesses will stop. There were 971 cases so far this year, eclipsing the 963 measles illnesses reported for all of 1994. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AP

RELATED: Health department investigating case of measles in an adult in Hillsborough County

RELATED: Seattle students not compliant with vaccine law: Don't come back to school, officials say

RELATED: Health officials: Measles exposure reported at 5 US airports

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter