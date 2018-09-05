CLEARWATER, Fla. -- We're not even halfway through 2018, and 28 law enforcement officers have been shot and killed. Altogether, 87 have been shot this year while in the line of duty.

This is according to two members of Congress, who are former law enforcement leaders in Florida. They hope to deter ambush-style attacks with the Protect and Serve Act of 2018.

“We're just living in such a dangerous time right now,” said Rep. Val Demings.

Demings was Orlando's first female police chief. Her bill creates federal penalties for anyone who deliberately targets a local, state or federal law enforcement officer.

“I'm just hoping that it will serve as a deterrent and allow us to be able to work on issues that will further enhance the relationship between the police and the community.”

She says it's a growing trend and action needs to be taken. She pointed out some of the recent deadly attacks that made nationwide headlines: Dallas, Baton Rouge, Gilchrist County.

Michael Krohn is a reserve officer, attorney and executive director for the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association.

“Unfortunately, we don't know who is going to be the next target in law enforcement,” he said.

He appreciates the bill for adding more potential penalties for criminals, but would like to see more. That's because it mostly addresses crimes committed on an officer across state lines.

“It would be great to see a bill such as this imposed at a state level for all the states because it will allow a stricter penalty against those who target law enforcement at a local level.”

When asked about that, Demings added: “It would be interstate or if the local or state jurisdiction asks the Department of Justice to handle the case for whatever reason,” meaning the local authorities could call on the feds to take over a case.

Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee approved the bill.

