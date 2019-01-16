PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Severe weather in Tampa Bay isn't just during hurricane season. A sunny day can quickly turn dangerous when a storm becomes severe or even spawns a tornado. That's why it's important to have a severe weather plan.

Pinellas County Emergency Management is encouraging everyone to make that plan by participating in the Great Tornado Drill at 10 A.M. Wednesday.

Businesses, schools, families should all take a moment at that time to figure out where they would take cover during a tornado warning.

If you participate in the Great Tornado Drill, don't forget to post a selfie-taking cover on social media with #PCTornadoDrill.

Check out Pinellas County's website for their advice on the best places to take cover. You can also sign up for Alert Pinellas to get alerts sent straight to your phone.

