LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix, where shopping and falling in love is a pleasure.

That’s why the Publix store where Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith first met was the perfect place to have their engagement photos done.

Darch said even though the photos turned out amazing and she loves them, Publix wasn’t their first choice. The two had been planning on doing the shoot outside, but the Florida forecast that night had them moving onto a plan B.

Jennifer Goodlet was the mastermind behind the unique shoot. Darch said when their original plans fell through, Goodlet came up with the Publix idea.

“Dylan and I were hesitant, but we couldn’t be happier with the results! The pictures mean so much more since they were taken in the place we first met,” Darch said.

That’s because it was love at first sight from register one for the two.

Darch said she remembers Smith walking in when he first got hired. She was cashiering at register one and she noticed his blue eyes.

After working together for a few months, they really got to know each other and are now planning on getting married.

