Some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia eligible for disaster unemployment assistance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As recovery from Hurricane Idalia continues for many Floridians, including some right here across the Tampa Bay area, there is some relief out there for those whose work was impacted by the storm.

On Tuesday, FloridaCommerce announced the availability of its Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for state businesses and residents whose "employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia." This specifically applies to people who wouldn't otherwise be eligible for regular state or federal reemployment assistance benefits.

Eligible Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia are able to file a claim at www.FloridaJobs.org.

Here's how to tell if you're eligible

FloridaCommerce says it will accept applications for DUA from residents and businesses in the following counties, as determined by FEMA:

Citrus

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Jefferson

Lafayette

Levy

Madison

Pasco

Pinellas

Suwannee

Taylor

People who are eligible for DUA must not already be eligible to receive federal or state reemployment assistance benefits and must meet one of the following requirements:

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;

Are not able to work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or

Became the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of household.

The DUA is available to cover weeks of unemployment starting on Sept. 3, 2023 through March 2, 2024. However, it'll only last that long if a person's unemployment continues as a result of the disaster in a designated area.

If approved, DUA doesn't require work search reporting, waiting week and Employ Florida registration. This is different from usual state or federal reemployment assistance.