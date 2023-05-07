Florida dog to Jet Ski 500 miles to raise $5 million for no-kill shelters

They're donating specifically to no-kill shelters, which keep animals until they are adopted.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — By this time next week, Ollie will be in the middle of a 500-mile Jet Ski journey to help out pets at animal shelters and rescues.

Ollie the 4-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and his owner, Michael, are from Dunedin, Fla. The two will set out Sunday, July 9, on the Ohio River to Cincinnati by Jet Ski to raise $5 million for no-kill shelters and rescues across the nation. The journey is expected to take four to six days due to weather delays, locking through 12 dams and stops in towns and marinas for interviews, meet and greets and naps. Then, he'll return home to celebrate his fifth birthday.

Ollie and his owners, Cammy and Michael, hope to accomplish three goals with this ambitious trip.

They're looking to raise $5 million and donate every penny, inspire 10,000 pet adoptions and inspire 10,000 people to volunteer at their local shelters.

They're donating specifically to no-kill shelters, which keep animals until they are adopted rather than shelters that euthanize some animals after holding them for a week.