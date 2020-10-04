WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue was called out Thursday night after a group reported one of their friends missing at the Weeki Wachee River.

The fire rescue said the call came in around 11 p.m. for a 27-year-old man who walked down by the river and had not come back. And, his friends were unable to find him.

In collaboration with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office air unit, the fire rescue launched marine units to search the river.

After 35 minutes crews were able to locate and rescue the man in the water. First responders say he was in "an altered state of consciousness" and was taken to the hospital.



What other people are reading right now:

