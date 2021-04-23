Flags in Florida will fly at half staff in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation for flags in the U.S. and its territories to fly at half-staff.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a memorandum to follow suit with President Joe Biden's direction to fly all flags in the U.S. and its territories at half-staff in remembrance of Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale.

Under the order, flags in Florida should be flown at half-staff immediately and remain that way until sunset on Mondale's day of internment.

Mondale, a liberal icon who lost one of the most lopsided presidential elections after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday at the age of 93.

The death of the former senator, ambassador and Minnesota attorney general was announced in a statement from his family. No cause was cited.

Mondale followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, from Minnesota politics to the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

In a statement Monday night, Carter said he considered Mondale “the best vice president in our country’s history.” He added: “Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior.”