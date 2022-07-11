Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?

The average gallon of gas in the Sunshine State rose almost 17 cents. The state's gas tax holiday ended on Nov. 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump.

According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.

However, if you narrow those averages down to a smaller region, how much more you're paying at the pump varies. In Tampa, the difference in price went from $3.05 a gallon on Oct. 31 to $3.35 per gallon by the end of the week.

"With the reinstatement of Florida's gas tax, the state average gas price has rebounded to its highest level since September 10th," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "Last week's 17-cent jump amounts to about $2.55 more to fill an average-size tank of gas. Florida's state average now sits at $1.43 per gallon less than what drivers paid in mid-June. That has drivers paying $21 less for a full tank than they did in the early summer."

Gas Buddy reports the average gallon of gas across the state is $3.40. Compared to last month, prices in Tampa are 11.1 cents higher and 18.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The overall jump in prices for an average gallon of gas was just shy of the predicted 25 cents, which is about how much drivers were saving because of the gas tax holiday.

