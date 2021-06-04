Gov. DeSantis signs two bills into law benefiting Florida's service members

HB 429 will help military families across the state find resources for school-age children through a 'Purple Star Campus Program.'

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach Friday where he signed two bills into law that will help benefit Florida's military families.

HB 429 will help military families across the state find resources for school-age children through a 'Purple Star Campus Program.'

DeSantis says he recognizes that children of military parents move quite frequently and those moves can be rough. Under this new law, schools will be recognized as a 'Purple Star Campus' if they meet certain requirements that will help aid in the transition of military students.

That includes having a military transition assistant on staff, offering a special military resource webpage to parents as well as several other things that will help benefit children of military members.

He also signed HB 425 which helps match retiring military members with jobs outside the armed forces using SkillBridge.

"We're already hearing that this bill will likely become a model for other states to use," said DeSantis. "This creates a statewide awareness and employment program built on the DOD SkillBridge program through veterans Florida..."

He also discussed the state's budget which was finalized earlier this week. The budget provides $28 million for Florida’s military presence and families.

Additionally, the budget includes up to $50 million to construct two new National Guard armories in Zephyrhills and Immokalee.