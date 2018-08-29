Florida's two-term governor is headed for a battle for over a U.S. Senate seat.

Rick Scott, who has led Florida for the past eight years and formerly led the Columbia/HCA healthcare company, is the Republican candidate trying to unseat longtime incumbent Bill Nelson in November’s midterm election.

Nelson would historically have an edge. Midterm elections often favor the party that isn’t in power in the White House, and Democrats in other primary elections around the country have already solidified spots and unseated incumbent Republicans.

However, Rick Scott has outspent Nelson by more than $20 million. Some of that money has gone to TV ads -- an asset that greatly helped him secure the governor's seat. As of Tuesday, Scott holds a multiple-point lead in several polls.

►Check results for today's Florida primary elections

Scott didn’t even spend time attacking fellow Republican candidate, Roque De La Fuente. Rather, ads attacking Nelson as a career politician took center stage.

Voters will decide between Scott and Nelson in the Nov. 6 general election.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP