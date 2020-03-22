HUDSON, Fla. — A deadly crash has all the northbound lanes of US 19 shut down.

The crash happened at York Avenue in Hudson.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a bicyclist was involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter