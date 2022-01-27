Florida Holocaust Museum offers free admission during Holocaust Remembrance Day

The day corresponds with the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar and marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Thursday is Holocaust Remembrance Day — an internationally recognized day that commemorates the six million Jewish men and women who were killed during the Holocaust as well as the millions of other lives lost as a result of Nazism.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the day corresponds with the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar and marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Here in the Sunshine State, the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg marked the day with free admission as well as a story from a survivor.

This year's remembrance comes just as the United Nations adopted a resolution that condemns Holocaust denial and distortion of Nazi genocide.