Florida Holocaust Museum offers free admission during Holocaust Remembrance Day

The day corresponds with the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar and marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Credit: AP
FILE - People are seen arriving at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp, where more than 1.1 million were murdered, in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2020. A new Polish foundation has been created to distribute grants globally to groups that come up with novel ways to fight indifference to hatred and discrimination. The Auschwitz Pledge Foundation was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the liberation, by Soviet forces in 1945, of the World War II Nazi death camp in German-occupied Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Thursday is Holocaust Remembrance Day — an internationally recognized day that commemorates the six million Jewish men and women who were killed during the Holocaust as well as the millions of other lives lost as a result of Nazism. 

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the day corresponds with the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar and marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. 

Here in the Sunshine State, the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg marked the day with free admission as well as a story from a survivor.

This year's remembrance comes just as the United Nations adopted a resolution that condemns Holocaust denial and distortion of Nazi genocide. 

The resolution is meant to combat misinformation and ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among younger people. 

