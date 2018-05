The Florida Supreme Court has refused to lift a appeals court order blocking a Tampa man from growing his own medical marijuana.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal reports the state's highest court denied emergency relief to strip club owner Joe Redner.

Last month, a Leon County judge ruled Redner could grow his own pot to treat his lung cancer, but the First District Court of Appeal quickly blocked the order.

