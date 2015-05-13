x
Local News

Tampa Bay leaders call on Gov. DeSantis to veto energy preemption bill

They say the bill could prevent cities from transitioning to renewable energy.
Credit: AP
In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015 photo, some of the more than 37,000 solar panels gather sunlight at the Space Coast Next Generation Solar Center, in Merritt Island, Fla. Industry experts rank Florida third in the nation in rooftop solar energy potential but 13th in the amount of solar energy generated. Renewable energy experts and the solar industry say Florida lags behind because the state is one of only four that require solar energy to be sold exclusively by utilities. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay leaders are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto a piece of legislation they say could prevent municipalities from switching to renewable energy.

Rep. Kathy Castor and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman will be joined by climate and energy leaders Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a virtual news conference to discuss the matter. 

The bill, HB 919, was sent to the governor's desk on Monday, April 26 after a 27-13 vote by senators. The piece of legislation prohibits counties from creating or enforcing policies that restrict types of fuel sources.

Opponents of the bill say it would prevent local governments from seeking renewable energy sources and reaching clean energy goals.

Local leaders say the legislation has "vague and broad language that could prevent municipalities from transitioning to clean renewable energy, effectively undoing their 100% clean energy resolutions," according to a release. 

RELATED: St. Pete plans to become a zero-waste city by 2050

