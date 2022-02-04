Air Force veteran says he's on 'Cloud Nine' after winning $1M from Florida lottery

Ricky Lansford collected his winnings in a lump sum totaling $790,000.

SARASOTA, Fla. — An Air Force veteran from the Tampa Bay area is nearly $1 million richer after buying a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

Ricky Lansford, 68 of Sarasota, claimed a top prize of $1 million from the Florida Lottery's "The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off" game.

The lottery says he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum totaling $790,000.

"We couldn't believe it!" Lansford said in a statement. "My wife and I noticed a lot of people winning $1 million from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game, so we decided to try our luck! Now we're celebrating our own big win!"

The Lottery says Lansford bought the winning ticket from a Shell Gas Station located at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.

The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission as a result of selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The Lottery says "The Fastest Road to $1,000,000" is a $30 scratch-off game that was launched in February 2020. The game has 155 top prizes worth $1 million and more than $948 million in total cash prizes. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79, the Lottery says.

Scratch-off games account for about 75 percent of the Lottery's tickets sales, generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.